The Head of the Anti-Defamation League Wants to Make Peace With Elon Musk

By the time Jonathan Greenblatt jumped on the phone at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time this Wednesday, he had already made the rounds on CNN, CNBC and MSNBC. It had been a high blood pressure day for the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League. And that was before X owner Elon Musk fired off the latest in a barrage of tweets taking direct aim at “Jonathan at ADL,” whom Musk has personally scapegoated for the company’s 60% drop in advertising revenue over the past year.

In the 24 minutes since Musk had posted about him, Greenblatt hadn’t had a chance to check his X feed. “What is it?” he asked, in the tone of someone bracing for impact. “I don’t know what he said.”

After reading aloud the tweet, I posed a leading question: “So, how has it been living in Elon’s head rent-free these last several days?”