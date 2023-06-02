The Hullabaloo of Zuzalu: Inside the Secret Pop-up City of Vitalik Buterin’s Dreams

Until it reached its planned obsolescence last week, the mythical city of Zuzalu was an intellectual wonderland.

Days at Zuzalu began shortly after dawn at the edge of the Adriatic Sea. In the pursuit of an infinite life, Zuzalans (as they self-identify) enjoyed submerging themselves in the frigid waters of Montenegro at 8 a.m.—and again at 1 p.m., depending on their level of dedication—before heading to a white geodesic dome erected at the end of a pier near the harbor. Here, Zuzalans would debate each other for hours at a time, musing about the utility of death, the chances of an artificial intelligence–induced mass extinction and the possibilities of charter cities governed by their own laws. Then, after a repast and perhaps a nap, it was back to the beach for a late-into-the-night rave with entertainers like Grimes, the musical artist and Elon Musk ex.