Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners ExitRead more

Published

The Information Expands Startups, Weekend and AI Coverage

The Information Staff

We are pleased to announce three new hires that will deepen our coverage of venture capital and startups, The Weekend’s feature stories, and artificial intelligence.

Natasha Mascarenhas joined our venture capital and startups team in San Francisco, where she breaks news and delivers features on the most influential Silicon Valley investors and funding trends. Natasha took on the beat at a time when venture capital is in flux: After three years of exuberance, investors are slashing valuations and their own funding  plans and looking for soft landings for their portfolio companies. And cash-burning startups are navigating a more hostile funding environment. She’ll keep readers ahead of those changes, as well as the rush toward sectors such as AI.

Natasha was previously at TechCrunch, where she broke news about companies such as Airtable, Duolingo and Silicon Valley Bank during its crisis—all while juggling a podcast and a newsletter. Natasha cut her teeth on the beat at Crunchbase and has previously reported for The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle.

Julia Black joined The Information’s Weekend section to cover the nexus of tech, media, politics and culture.

Julia previously worked at Insider, where she broke the news that Elon Musk had fathered twins with an executive from one of his companies; wrote profiles of Sam Altman, Jay Penske, and Lex Fridman; and uncovered sexual misconduct allegations against Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. She’s written broadly about AI, pronatalism in tech, and Silicon Valley's political swing to the right. Before Insider, Julia worked at Vox Media , Esquire, Bon Appétit, and HarperCollins.

Stephanie Palazzolo joined The Information to helm an upcoming newsletter on AI, giving readers the most important information about how AI is changing industries, boosting some companies and maiming others, and upsetting the power balance in the tech sector.

Steph previously worked at Insider, where she pioneered its coverage of a new crop of AI startups developing large-language models and text-to-video software. In a few short months, she published multiple scoops on Sequoia Capital’s lurch toward those startups and how AI PhD enrollment has fallen at some well-known schools because the companies are hiring so many computer science graduates. Steph is a former tech banker at Morgan Stanley, where she spent two years helping the firm land initial public offerings and working on the offering documents themselves.

About The Information

The Information was founded in late 2013 with a simple idea: write deeply reported articles about the technology industry that you won't find elsewhere. Since then, we've become a disruptor in business news that’s moved markets, gotten the early scoop on billions of dollars of acquisitions, and told you what's happening inside companies like Apple, Meta and Google.  As a subscription-only publication, we aim high and take on challenging stories and adhere to the highest of journalistic standards. What we put into the work is just as in-depth as our output. We've attracted hundreds of thousands of active readers who look to us for breaking news stories and impactful features. As we look to expand our coverage in alignment with the needs of our subscribers, we continue to invest aggressively in our team.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Dealmaker venture capital
Sequoia Exits Add to Pressure on Junior Dealmakers
By Kate Clark · July 20, 2023 12:42 PM PDT
Roelof Botha of Sequoia Capital. Photo by Getty
Five partners have exited Sequoia Capital, I reported yesterday, one of the biggest personnel shake-ups at the legendary venture capital firm in recent history. It’s a sign of what’s coming for the broader industry. The departures included three junior dealmakers, or partners with less experience. Two of them, Kais Khimji and Daniel Chen, have already started artificial intelligence...
Latest Briefs
 
TSMC Delays Arizona Facility Start Date Due to Labor Shortage
By Martin Peers · July 20, 2023
Apple Threatens to Pull iMessage From UK
By Martin Peers · July 20, 2023
Google Tests AI Tool That Produces News Articles
By Juro Osawa · July 19, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Data Point enterprise Finance
Deal Activity on the Rise as Bankers Say Merger Conversations Are Picking Up
By Rachel Graf
After more than a year of stalled merger and acquisition activity, the deals market is showing signs of life.