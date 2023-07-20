The Information Expands Startups, Weekend and AI Coverage

We are pleased to announce three new hires that will deepen our coverage of venture capital and startups, The Weekend’s feature stories, and artificial intelligence.

Natasha Mascarenhas joined our venture capital and startups team in San Francisco, where she breaks news and delivers features on the most influential Silicon Valley investors and funding trends. Natasha took on the beat at a time when venture capital is in flux: After three years of exuberance, investors are slashing valuations and their own funding plans and looking for soft landings for their portfolio companies. And cash-burning startups are navigating a more hostile funding environment. She’ll keep readers ahead of those changes, as well as the rush toward sectors such as AI.

Natasha was previously at TechCrunch, where she broke news about companies such as Airtable, Duolingo and Silicon Valley Bank during its crisis—all while juggling a podcast and a newsletter. Natasha cut her teeth on the beat at Crunchbase and has previously reported for The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle.

Julia Black joined The Information’s Weekend section to cover the nexus of tech, media, politics and culture.

Julia previously worked at Insider, where she broke the news that Elon Musk had fathered twins with an executive from one of his companies; wrote profiles of Sam Altman, Jay Penske, and Lex Fridman; and uncovered sexual misconduct allegations against Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. She’s written broadly about AI, pronatalism in tech, and Silicon Valley's political swing to the right. Before Insider, Julia worked at Vox Media , Esquire, Bon Appétit, and HarperCollins.

Stephanie Palazzolo joined The Information to helm an upcoming newsletter on AI, giving readers the most important information about how AI is changing industries, boosting some companies and maiming others, and upsetting the power balance in the tech sector.

Steph previously worked at Insider, where she pioneered its coverage of a new crop of AI startups developing large-language models and text-to-video software. In a few short months, she published multiple scoops on Sequoia Capital’s lurch toward those startups and how AI PhD enrollment has fallen at some well-known schools because the companies are hiring so many computer science graduates. Steph is a former tech banker at Morgan Stanley, where she spent two years helping the firm land initial public offerings and working on the offering documents themselves.

About The Information

