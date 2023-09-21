The Information Readers Are Wary of Doing Business With China

Readers of The Information are hesitant to do business with China and also have grown more pessimistic about the global outlook for technology companies, according to our most recent survey.

More than one-third of survey respondents think President Joe Biden’s China policies aren’t tough enough, even after Biden last month banned U.S. investments in key sectors of China’s economy. Roughly one-quarter of respondents said, conversely, that Biden is too tough on China, and nearly 40% of respondents said Biden’s approach to China was “about right.”