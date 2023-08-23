The Information Readers Expect More IPOs

Chip designer Arm filed its prospectus for an initial public offering Monday and readers of The Information expect more IPOs to follow soon. More than 40% of respondents to our latest reader survey expect the pace of IPOs to accelerate later this year. Nearly 60% of the respondents expect IPOs to pick up by the first half of next year.

Readers are also more optimistic about tech than at any time since we began monthly surveys in February. In the most recent survey, 52% of respondents said they expect conditions for technology companies to improve in the next six months, compared with 17% who expect conditions to worsen. The remainder expect no change. The survey drew 660 respondents between Aug. 14 and 18.