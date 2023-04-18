The Information’s Journalism Summer School

The Information is delighted to again host a virtual summer journalism school for any student interested in a career in journalism. This year’s session will be hosted virtually on June 28, 2023. During these challenging times in the industry, our aim is to help connect aspiring journalists across career stages with industry leaders to inform, inspire and help navigate the news landscape.

Who should attend:

Anyone beginning a career in journalism

More experienced journalists who are seeking advice and mentorship in their next career phase

What to expect during the day: The day will feature about a half-dozen interactive classes hosted by The Information founder Jessica Lessin and other The Information editors. Most sessions will consist of fireside chats and panels with news leaders from the world’s major news organizations. The day will also feature 1:1 “Office Hours” between attendees and top leaders and mentors.

There is no cost for this program. We ask only that interested students come ready to attend and participate in the day. Space will be very limited.

To register, please fill out this form. We’ll send more details as the summer approaches.

Previous Summer School speakers include: