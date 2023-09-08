Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at FlexportRead more

The Instant Oral History of ‘Trench Foot Burning Man’

Tech pros tell their personal survival stories from this year’s mud-stuck (but still epic) desert bacchanal.

Sept. 8, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

Burning Man 2023 began on Sunday, August 27, as it normally does: with several days of blistering sunshine, pounding bass and playa dust. Then, between Friday and Saturday, a surprise deluge hit northwest Nevada—dumping two months’ worth of rain in 24 hours—and things really began to get interesting.

Justin Kan, general partner at Goat Capital and co-founder of Twitch: This is my 10th year at Burning Man. Monday through Friday was all normal. It was hot out there. We basically ran a free concert every night, like 10 hours of programming that’s mostly electronic music. I also officiated a friend’s wedding the night before the rain. Twelve hours later, at sunrise, I did my DJ set. I went to sleep at 10 a.m., woke up at 3:30 p.m., and then it was raining.

Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Capital: For the first few moments of the rain, it looked beautiful, because the rain was passing through laser beams.

Chris DN, partner at Oyster Ventures: I opened the bus door and I got a flood of water and mud. I’d never seen this—this is the sixth time I’ve been to Burning Man. I’m just thinking, what do I do?

