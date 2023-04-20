The IPOs Are Coming (Maybe)

How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went AwryRead More

SeatGeek CEO Mr. Jack Groetzinger. Photo by Bloomberg.
Be still, my beating heart. Is that the sound of the IPO market stirring? We scooped the news today that event-ticketing firm SeatGeek had filed confidentially with regulators to go public, just a few of days after blockchain firm Chia Network Inc. said it had done the same. (For more on Chia, see our Crypto Global newsletter today). A long queue of other companies was already waiting for the right moment to go public, including Instacart, Reddit, travel startup Navan and possibly Rippling, judging from comments by CEO Parker Conrad in our weekend profile of him. 

Given the performance of tech stocks so far this year, the IPO market’s moment could be this fall. The Nasdaq is up 16% year to date and many of the stocks beaten up severely last year have recovered a little. (Few are likely to recover fully for a good long while.) Sure, the market’s going to continue bouncing around, particularly if interest rates keep going up. But it seems likely that come Labor Day, we might start to see some offerings hit the market. The good news is that valuations have come down over the past 12 months, which means there’s less chance of investors getting burned by ridiculously overpriced IPOs like those we saw during the last days of the boom in 2021. We’re thinking of shoemaker Allbirds and electric truck maker Rivian, whose stocks have fallen 91% and 84%, respectively, since their IPOs in November 2021.

Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.
Art by Clark Miller.
Screentime culture ai
Screentime: The Creator Who Quit Google to Experiment With AI
By Margaux MacColl
Last December, Bilawal Sidhu was living a double life. By day, he was a full-time product manager at Google, working on projects like building virtual reality tools .