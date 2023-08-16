The Key People Driving Meta’s Generative AI Work

As Meta Platforms has tried to cut costs and trim headcount over the past year, one area has emerged as an exception: generative artificial intelligence.

Caught flat-footed by the explosion of interest in OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta scrambled to put together a team in February focused on the buzzy technology in the hopes of deploying it in features and tools across its apps. The leader of the unit, former Apple executive Ahmad Al-Dahle, now has 551 people reporting up to him through six direct reports, according to internal data viewed by The Information. These include people pulled in from Meta’s research organization, Fundamental AI Research, as well as some from product roles.