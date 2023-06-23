The Messi Model: How One ‘Extraordinary’ Contract Could Shift the Power Balance in Sports

Former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts has never attended a soccer game. She says with a laugh that if Lionel Messi appeared in her Harlem living room, she’d call the police to report an intruder, because unlike most people on the planet, she has no idea what he looks like.

But Roberts is spiritually attuned to Messi in at least one sense. She, too, has wanted to reimagine pro athletes’ contracts and rebalance their relationships to ownership. Messi, the 36-year-old Argentine soccer maestro and recent World Cup hero, is set to sign a contract to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF that is remarkable in its scale and ambition. It not only includes $50 million to $60 million per year for Messi’s on-field work, but reportedly also gives the striker a cut of MLS’ $2.5 billion broadcasting pact with Apple TV+, a share of the profits from league sponsor Adidas and an ownership stake in the South Florida franchise.