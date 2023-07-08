Twelve days before last Christmas, Marina Rosa, an artificial intelligence engineer in São Paulo, Brazil, walked into a neighborhood tattoo parlor and laid her left arm on the table. Rosa then asked artist Nadine Guerra to give her a tattoo made up of various elements, including a 1950s-style female cyborg, an abstract squiggle, and four small items that look like stereo speakers. The art was then permanently inked onto Rosa’s skin. But Rosa didn’t design it—artificial intelligence did.

The design was the creation of BlackInk.AI, a generative AI tool that produces designs from text prompts. In Rosa’s case, she asked the tool to crank out images representing “human-aligned general artificial intelligence” and “Improving Language Understanding by Generative Pre-Training”—the title of the paper that gave birth to GPT, the technology underlying the current AI revolution. “I decided, OK, I’m going to do it,’” she said. “I wanted to be one of the first people to be tattooed with something made by a generative AI model.”