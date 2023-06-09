Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading EdgeRead more

Art by Clark Miller.
venture capital space

The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov

On planet Earth, the 29-year-old Peter Thiel protégé has been groomed for a top spot at Thiel’s Founders Fund. With the firm’s help, Asparouhov’s own startup has also rocketed into the commercial space race.

June 9, 2023

Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed. As a hobby, he’s getting his pilot’s license, hoping to eventually fly a fighter jet. On the ground, he prefers to listen to audiobooks at triple the normal tempo. And when he started Varda in late 2020, he set a moonshot goal: Launch one of its meter-wide pharmaceutical factories into space within two and half years, a feat that might’ve more reasonably been forecast to take five to ten years.

“You have to make a gut bet: ‘I will be able to finally make this work,’” Asparouhov told me last month from Founders Fund’s Miami office. From the eighth floor of the building in the Wynwood art district, we had sweeping views of the city skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. “You’re not going to actually know until you go do the damn thing.”

Asparouhov is about to find out whether his need for speed will end in success. On Monday, Varda’s first factory—a triangular capsule filled with autonomous lab and drug-making equipment—is set to lift off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, Calif. Theoretically, it’ll plummet back to Earth at 19,000 miles per hour about a month and a half later.

Rave on the Nile: The Secretive Jetsetters Rethinking the Future of Travel
By Annie Goldsmith · June 9, 2023
On a warm night last month, pop singer Mike Posner was working to whip up a crowd gathered in front of the Great Pyramids. “Is anybody out there aliiive?” he yelled from a stage. The 200-person group let out an affirmative whoop. Posner, clad completely in white from headscarf down, launched into a rendition of his pop-chart hit “Cooler Than Me.” It was just part of a...
Robinhood Delists Cardano, Solana and Polygon Following SEC Suits
By Aidan Ryan · June 9, 2023
Binance.US to Lose Banking Access, Halts Dollar Deposits
By Aidan Ryan · June 9, 2023
Developers of Fast-Rising 'Falcon' AI Become a Hot Commodity
By Amir Efrati · June 8, 2023
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week.
startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the 'Uber for Nurses'
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
A Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets.
amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
By Sahil Patel and Theo Wayt
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Adam D'Angelo
ai
Adam D'Angelo's Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence.
startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Jonah Peretti.
media/telecom
BuzzFeed Considers Sale of Complex Networks
By Sahil Patel
BuzzFeed is exploring a potential sale of Complex Networks, a digital media firm it acquired when going public in late 2021 for nearly $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
startups venture capital
SoftBank's Onetime Pizza-Robot Darling Shuts Down
By Erin Woo
Zume, which raised $375 million from SoftBank to automate pizza-making with robots before switching to developing sustainable packaging, has shut down.