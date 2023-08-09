The People in Charge as Adobe Moves Into Generative AI

Adobe jumped into the generative artificial intelligence race in March by releasing a beta version of Firefly, which generates images based on text prompts. As it competes with smaller startups such as OpenAI and Runway, the 41-year-old software giant—which has more than 28,000 employees—is leaning on its practice of having teams report to multiple leaders instead of a single manager, said three current and former employees. Adobe calls this organizational structure “matrixed,” according to two current and former employees.

The Information’s org chart for Adobe identifies 64 of its top executives and managers and shows how its generative AI initiative reaches widely across the company.