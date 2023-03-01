Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles Read Now

The People Who Matter at Microsoft as it Deepens Pact with OpenAI

Bill Gates is back at Microsoft—at least on the company’s internal organizational chart. The co-founder’s inclusion in the above chart of more than 160 top employees is the most striking of roughly 100 changes we’ve made since our last major update before the pandemic. In recent months, many of these executives have been trimming staff and cutting peripheral projects while also working on one of the biggest product overhauls in the company’s 48-year history: injecting artificial intelligence features into core business applications and the Bing search engine using machine-learning models from the startup OpenAI.

Some teams grew more than others during the past two years, including at LinkedIn and at the company’s productivity software and consumer devices group. But two senior executives now oversee fewer employees: Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott, who oversees research, and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela. The chart also highlights people working for Microsoft’s security chief, Charlie Bell, a former Amazon Web Services executive who joined in 2021 and oversees the world’s biggest cybersecurity software business in terms of revenue.

By Kevin McLaughlin and Aaron Holmes · March 1, 2023 6:00 AM PST
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.