The People Who Matter at Microsoft as it Deepens Pact with OpenAI

Bill Gates is back at Microsoft—at least on the company’s internal organizational chart. The co-founder’s inclusion in the above chart of more than 160 top employees is the most striking of roughly 100 changes we’ve made since our last major update before the pandemic. In recent months, many of these executives have been trimming staff and cutting peripheral projects while also working on one of the biggest product overhauls in the company’s 48-year history: injecting artificial intelligence features into core business applications and the Bing search engine using machine-learning models from the startup OpenAI.

Some teams grew more than others during the past two years, including at LinkedIn and at the company’s productivity software and consumer devices group. But two senior executives now oversee fewer employees: Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott, who oversees research, and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela. The chart also highlights people working for Microsoft’s security chief, Charlie Bell, a former Amazon Web Services executive who joined in 2021 and oversees the world’s biggest cybersecurity software business in terms of revenue.