The People Who Run Chime

Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach.

None of the seven executives reporting to Chime CEO Chris Britt has ever worked at a traditional bank. Instead, the team mostly came out of either financial services firms such as Visa and LendingClub or consumer tech such as Ring. It’s a similar story for Britt, who worked for Visa for three years and then spent five years at prepaid debit card company Green Dot (although the latter acquired a bank shortly before Britt left in 2011, as he prepared to launch Chime).