Chris Licht. Photo by Getty.
The Real CNN Drama is Cable News' Growing Irrelevance

To paraphrase Tolstoy, each unhappy TV channel is unhappy in its own way. And as illustrated by the leadup to the Wednesday exit of CNN’s CEO, Chris Licht, the cable news channel hasn’t been a happy place lately. That’s not likely to change now that Licht is gone. Beyond the gossipy drama behind his departure is the reality that CNN and its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, are both struggling with the fallout from a decade of cord cutting. In a world where far fewer people pay for cable, and where consumers face an oversupply of online news outlets, cable news channels no longer have a reason to exist. 

CNN still generates cash, so it comes in handy for its debt-pressured parent. But while CNN’s internal machinations draw lots of headlines, it’s a relatively small piece of Warner Bros. Discovery’s business. Assuming The New York Times was correct in reporting on Sunday that CNN generated $750 million in profit last year, the news channel accounted for just 8% of the profits flowing from all of the company’s cable channels. Those other channels, which include entertainment outlets like TNT, TBS and Discovery, are also suffering the impact of cord-cutting. But given CNN's myriad additional hassles, WBD CEO David Zaslav could be forgiven for wondering whether owning the news outlet is worth the trouble. If he sold it, perhaps to a needy billionaire willing to overpay for a high-profile brand name, Zaslav could use the proceeds to pay down debt.

By Martin Peers · June 7, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
To paraphrase Tolstoy, each unhappy TV channel is unhappy in its own way. And as illustrated by the leadup to the Wednesday exit of CNN's CEO, Chris Licht, the cable news channel hasn't been a happy place lately. That's not likely to change now that Licht is gone. Beyond the gossipy drama behind his departure is the reality that CNN and its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, are both...
TikTok-Owner ByteDance Allowed China to Monitor Hong Protestors, Suit Charges
By Erin Woo · June 7, 2023
Lionel Messi’s Potential MLS Deal Includes Revenue from Apple TV+
By Sahil Patel · June 7, 2023
Fintech Firm Rho in Talks to Buy Startup Formerly Known As Party Round
By Natasha Mascarenhas · June 7, 2023
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
PRO
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.