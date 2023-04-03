The Salesforce Executives Vying for Bigger Jobs as Benioff Resumes Sole Rule

Salesforce has always been known for internal power struggles. Now, as the dust settles from the January departure of Bret Taylor as co-CEO, at least two senior executives are vying for a wider range of responsibilities, perhaps anticipating the day CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff finally steps aside.

Srinivas Tallapragada, chief engineering officer, and David Schmaier, chief product officer, have become more visible in recent months, according to two people who have worked closely with them. Both report to Benioff and carry the additional title of president. Another executive who has risen in prominence is Brian Millham, an early Salesforce employee who was promoted last August to chief operating officer and president. He previously reported to Taylor and now oversees about 60% of Salesforce’s workforce—which stood at 79,000 at the end of January—said a person close to Salesforce. He now reports to Benioff as well.