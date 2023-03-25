I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. But now that she’s actually over 40, Wu is searching for her fountain of youth. She’s one of the many time-starved executives navigating the crowded beauty tech marketplace, which did an estimated $12.5 billion in sales in 2021, according to Grand View Research, and is anticipated to grow nearly 12% annually throughout the rest of this decade.

There are now a dizzying number of ways to zap and lift one’s skin to taut perfection. (In Wu’s case, a $700 radio frequency–enabled collagen stimulator does the trick.) For those who don’t want to turn over the keys to a cosmetic surgeon, gadgets are doing much to bring the dermatologist’s office home. We asked founders and CEOs from the tech and beauty industries to divulge their tried-and-true devices, which they swear have helped them smooth, sculpt and tighten aging skin, adding bounce and making fine lines disappear.