The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial

When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS. Auerbach ended up helping sell Precisely to private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates. Twelve months later, when Precisely needed to raise money, Auerbach—by this time at Silicon Valley Bank’s investment banking arm, SVB Securities—found investors in Insight Partners and Partners Group.

Auerbach, who in March joined boutique bank Moelis & Co. as global head of technology investment banking, bringing his 15-member team from SVB with him, is known as one of the best-connected bankers in enterprise software. He’s built his career largely by spotting buying opportunities among private equity firms, which, amid a regulatory environment hostile to the growth of tech firms by acquisition, have become the go-to buyers for tech executives wanting to sell.

By Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter · June 27, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS. Auerbach ended up helping sell Precisely to private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates. Twelve months later, when Precisely needed to raise money, Auerbach—by this time at Silicon Valley Bank’s investment banking...
