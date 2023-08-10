The Startup That Lets Fans Shoot a Quick Text to Their Favorite Creator

While creators can quickly build audiences on YouTube and TikTok, they often find it hard to keep up communication with their fans. That’s encouraged some to embrace email publishing services such as Substack and Beehiiv. The founders of startup Braid want to make those direct connections to fans through text messaging.

Braid, founded by ex-Facebook product manager Matthew Cahill and software developer Chris Piro, began building the product in the middle of 2020 and raised $6.8 million in seed funding from Andreesen Horowitz and Initialized Capital the next year. The eight-person startup launched the service to the public this week, after testing it with some users late last year.