The Sudden Rise of Twitch Rival Kick

A new livestreaming service called Kick has been attracting streamers with a revenue-split that lets creators keep 95% of their subscription revenue, a more generous deal than the 50% split they get from streaming site Twitch. A new report Thursday shows just how successful that perk has been.

Hours watched on Kick climbed to 51.8 million in April, up from 12.8 million in January, according to a new report on Thursday from StreamElements and its analytics partner Streams Charts. Kick released a mobile app in late March, which gave its watch time a significant boost, according to the report. Of course, even as Kick is growing, its hours of watch time still pale in comparison to Twitch, which notched 1.67 billion hours in April.