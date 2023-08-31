How AWS Stumbled in AI, Giving Microsoft an OpeningRead more

Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker
startups venture capital

The Summer of Stake Sales

Photo: Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.

Venture capitalists need to show their limited partners they can make money off their past investments if they have any hope of raising another fund in the future. That’s what’s driving a number of attempted startup stake sales this summer. 

In two of the latest instances, Tiger Global Management and Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital are trying to sell positions in their venture portfolios, as The Information reported. In some cases, notably Tiger’s sale of a stake in artificial intelligence startup Cohere, stakes are going at a premium. But a majority of these transactions are at a discount to the startup’s last price. This means for venture capital funds that aren’t distracted by their own portfolio stake sales, it’s a great time to buy. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing microsoft enterprise
For Software Firms, Price Increases Are Becoming a Bigger Growth Factor
By Martin Peers · Aug. 31, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock.
After a flood of earnings today, from the likes of MongoDB, Broadcom and Nutanix, we’re pretty much done with tech’s latest quarterly earnings season. (Next earnings season is only six weeks away—whoopee!) As we look back at what we learned, here’s something that’s worth thinking about: Price increases for enterprise software firms are likely to underwrite revenue growth in the next year or so....
Latest Briefs
 
U.S. Offers $12 Billion to Help Auto Industry Prepare for EVs
By Scott Thurm · Aug. 31, 2023
Shopify Begins Rolling Out TikTok Shop Integration
By Ann Gehan · Aug. 31, 2023
Amazon Aggregator Benitago, Which Raised $383 Million, Files for Bankruptcy
By Theo Wayt · Aug. 31, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Art by Clark Miller.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft ai
OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI Spending
By Amir Efrati and Aaron Holmes
OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and the computing capacity that powers it.
Photo via Klaviyo.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky (left) and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller/Photos by Getty
Exclusive microsoft startups
How AWS Stumbled in AI, Giving Microsoft an Opening
By Anissa Gardizy and Kevin McLaughlin
Long before ChatGPT arrived on the scene last year, Amazon Web Services was developing artificial intelligence software akin to the technology that powers the hit chatbot from OpenAI.
Clockwise from left, creators Katerina and Yinon Horowitz, Jack Settleman, Ross Pomerantz, Raven Ross and Komal Nambiar. Art by Clark Miller
startups culture
How Influencers Dodged the Destruction in Creator Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Times are grim for startups that sell products and services to creators. Some are folding, while others can’t pivot their businesses away from the creator economy fast enough.