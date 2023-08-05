‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits StartupsRead more

The Weekend
startups ai policy Published

The Superconductor of the Summer

Jon Steinberg

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.

Culturally, it’s been a very Barbie-Taylor-Tom (Cruise) summer. A season of mega-popular, mega-lucrative, four-quadrant entertainments that have returned us, however briefly, to the pre-internet days of the monoculture. 

So imagine my surprise when the online discourse shifted abruptly this week to the very niche topic of LK-99, the supposedly miraculous superconductive material created by physicists in South Korea. Julia writes more about the phenomenon in our Recommendations below, but I just wanted to say: Welcome to the party, LK-99. 

Peter Thiel was right when he lamented that we were promised flying cars, and only got 140 characters. Potential breakthroughs like LK-99 are what people in tech actually want to obsess about, rather than the latest decentralized social media app, or the newest dumb scandal in crypto. Real innovation, fueled by real science, leading to untold possibilities—please, science, give us more floating rocks

Now, the experts will have to confirm that the LK-99 discovery is replicable. So far, the results aren’t terribly promising: “My first impression was ‘no,’” said one physicist to “Nature.” But even for a moment, the story offered a reprieve from non-stop Barbie, Taylor, Tom and Elon. It was a refreshingly nerdy tonic for the dog days. 

Now onto our stories...

the big read

Lina vs. the Dark Arts: The FTC Wants Big Tech to Know It’s Watching

Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, and her gang of enforcers have pounced on “dark patterns” at Amazon and other tech firms—and critics are again claiming overreach. Nancy Scola breaks down Khan’s fight against what she sees as tech companies’ psychological trickery and her plan to bring the giants to heel.

the 1:1

‘Not Everyone Is Trying to Build God’: Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela Tries to Dampen the Doomerism

In her first story for The Information, reporter Julia Black speaks to Cristóbal Valenzuela, the 33-year-old founder of Runway, the AI video startup valued at $1.5 billion. Pushing back on the anxieties of  strike-era Hollywood, Valenzuela maintains that Runway will soon become a co-pilot—not a replacement—for filmmakers.

lessin’s lessons

‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self

Ten years after founding The Information, the tech journalist–CEO (and our boss) contemplates everything she wishes she’d known from the start.

Noticing: The science project that broke the Internet
Last week, reports emerged that three South Korean physicists had created a superconductor called LK-99 that works at room temperature and ambient pressure. The invention promised nothing less than a bountiful future of efficient energy, levitating transportation, advances in quantum computing and everlasting world peace. This week, tracking the alleged breakthrough on X became a live sporting event for nerds. Scientists raced to replicate the results, Korean and Chinese tech stocks rallied and “LK-99” just kept trending. But the soundness of the science has quickly come under question. The story is intriguing not only because of the massive significance of the claims, but because it illustrates how hard it is to believe anything anymore. For now, we’ll file under: “Huge if true.” —Julia

Watching: The French restore an icon 
Le terminus de lhorreur! It’s been four years since Paris’s famed Notre Dame cathedral was partially destroyed in a fire. But, incredibly, the church’s 19th century spire is on the mend. CBS News went behind the scenes into the construction of the new spire, led by the absolutely delightful, straight out of central casting French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin. Comparing his team’s methods to the original builders’ ingenuity, Georgelin remarked, “We have probably less genius, but more calculation. More certainty by using computers.” The team is using the 19th century plans from architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, along with century-old timber, to create a spire as true to the original as possible. Start booking your Air France tickets—the cathedral is set to fully reopen to the public in 2024. —Annie

Following: Why some phones are cocaine, some are kale 
The new fad is cocaine and kale. No, not drugs and vegetables; this diet is all about screens. Substack writer Trung Phan introduced us to “The Cocaine Kale Phone Protocol,” the latest way to cure smartphone addiction. (Phan borrowed the theory from another newsletter writer, George Mack.) Most viral “dopamine detoxes” involve forgoing screentime—a near impossible task when you need your phone for communication, navigation or work. But this protocol actually involves two phones: one loaded with your “cocaine” apps, like TikTok, Twitter (fine, X) and Instagram, and one stuffed with nutritious “kale” apps, like Kindle, Maps and Uber. Phan, who tried the protocol for two weeks, had access to his kale phone anytime and only used his cocaine phone in limited windows. He said the dopamine-addled phone actually started to feel “too intense,” and he began to crave his “healthy” phone. “How do I know it worked wonders?” he wrote of the protocol. “Because I was able to sit down and finish a book in one day for the first time in ages.” —Margaux 

Makes You Think

Thank you, TikTok, for the true song of the summer. 

Until next Weekend, thanks for reading.

—Jon

Weekend Editor, The Information

Jon Steinberg is the Weekend Editor at The Information. He is a former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, where his work won many National Magazine Awards.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 5, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning. I was so nauseous, I felt like I couldn’t move. It turned out it was just nerves. I had just told my parents I was going to leave a plum reporting job at The Wall Street Journal to start something new. It was the moment my decision to become a startup founder and to launch...
Latest Briefs
 
Twitch Streamer Charged After Give-Away Event Turns Chaotic
By Laura Mandaro · Aug. 5, 2023
Andreessen Horowitz-Backed Hopin Competitor Sells to EventMobi
By Kate Clark · Aug. 4, 2023
Coinbase Moves to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 4, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Org Charts startups
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
By Mark Matousek
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube graphic during the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27. Photo by AP.
Exclusive google media/telecom
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain
By Sahil Patel
The Hollywood labor strikes have proven a boon for YouTube, with Google’s video-streaming service luring television ad buyers who are worried about committing to traditional TV ads while actors and writers remain on the picket lines.