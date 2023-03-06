The Travel Creator Using Jasper AI as a Muse

When travel creator Tanyka Renee Henry is stuck on an idea, she sometimes turns to a virtual source of help: Jasper AI, an artificial intelligence-powered copywriter.

Henry, who has 320,000 Instagram followers, says she uses Jasper to help her come up with written material for social media captions, business pitches, or the newsletter she sends out through her personal website. “Sometimes I have some brain fog and I can’t get an idea together. I describe what I’m trying to say, and it helps with the copy,” Henry, 39, told me in a recent interview.