Exclusive: Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI Read more

Art by Clark Miller.
Art by Clark Miller.

The Trouble With Walter: In His Elon Musk Tome, the Writer Shows Us the Perils of Access Journalism

Walter Isaacson’s 670-page magnum opus is long on behind-the-scenes moments (plus just plain long), but it comes up short in the other category that matters.

Sept. 16, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Walter Isaacson is the exotic bird of American letters, a charming and convivial bon vivant and raconteur, the life of many a dinner party, a studious biographer and a generous mentor. He blurbed both of my books, a kindness he’s bestowed on many authors, and he has been nothing but kind and gracious to me over the years.

Unfortunately, these admirable and lovely attributes go a long way to explaining what Isaacson has become with his 670-page groaner on the life and times of Elon Musk: an elegant stenographer.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Flexicon culture
A Is for Adaptogens, B Is for Body Sculpting: A Trending-in-Silicon Valley Health Glossary
By Annie Goldsmith · Sept. 16, 2023 6:01 AM PDT
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Last month, The Information Weekend conducted our first-ever Brain-Body Investment Survey, asking subscribers about their exercise, wellness and beauty practices. The results emphasized Silicon Valley’s willingness to experiment and innovate—not just in their jobs, but on their bodies. Some of the practices respondents jotted down were familiar (massages, facials, personal...
Latest Briefs
 
ByteDance, CFIUS Reportedly Resume Negotiations
By Erin Woo · Sept. 15, 2023
Instacart Raises Valuation Target to Nearly $10 Billion
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 15, 2023
Flexport Revenue Drop Showed Extent of Freight Slowdown
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt · Sept. 14, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Exclusive cloud ai
Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWS
By Anissa Gardizy and Aaron Holmes
Last year, Nvidia made an unusual proposal to Amazon Web Services and other cloud providers that have long been the biggest buyers of Nvidia’s specialized artificial intelligence server chips.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By Cory Weinberg
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Paradigm co-founders Fred Ehrsam (left) and Matt Huang (right). Photos via Flickr and AP
Exclusive startups ai
The Paradigm Shift in Crypto That Wasn’t
By Aidan Ryan
Earlier this year, as some of the less die-hard crypto investors and entrepreneurs began distancing themselves from that turbulent sector, Paradigm—one of the largest venture firms specializing in crypto—also seemed to wobble.