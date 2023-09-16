The Trouble With Walter: In His Elon Musk Tome, the Writer Shows Us the Perils of Access Journalism

Walter Isaacson is the exotic bird of American letters, a charming and convivial bon vivant and raconteur, the life of many a dinner party, a studious biographer and a generous mentor. He blurbed both of my books, a kindness he’s bestowed on many authors, and he has been nothing but kind and gracious to me over the years.

Unfortunately, these admirable and lovely attributes go a long way to explaining what Isaacson has become with his 670-page groaner on the life and times of Elon Musk: an elegant stenographer.