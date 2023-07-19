The Venture Capitalist Who Holds All the GPUs

If there is anything venture capitalists love more than making money, it’s opining on the best and worst ways to make money. And so the debate over how to make money (or not) investing in artificial intelligence is raging throughout Silicon Valley.

There are the believers who are banking on AI to mint the next supercycle of venture profits. And then there are the skeptics who believe the technology will largely benefit existing companies, not new ones. This thread made the rounds in recent days, following The Information’s scoop about layoffs at Jasper AI and Mutiny.