The Venture Capitalist Who Was Attacked by Orcas

In our new series, The Most Epic, NFX founding partner James Currier shares some of his most memorable escapades, from surviving killer whales to frying bacon in an igloo.

Sept. 9, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Adventurer: James Currier, founding partner at NFX, co-founder of Tickle, Wonderhill, IronPearl
Escapades: Long-haul sailing, Himalayan treks, snow camping

It was 10:40 p.m. one night this June when NFX founding partner James Currier’s 30-foot-long sailboat suddenly lurched sideways, shoved by an unknown force beneath the Mediterranean waves. Currier, who was sailing from Portugal to Greece with two of his four sons, kept one eye on the rocky shore, which grew closer with every mysterious push. After a few moments of perilous swaying, his 17-year-old son Cal spotted their adversary.

“It’s the damn orcas!” he yelled. Their boat was under attack by the infamous pod of whales recently targeting yachts off the coast of Spain and Greece.

Dave Clark. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Illustration by Harol Bustos.
Exclusive facebook ai
Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power
By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.