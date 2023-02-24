The Big Read: Josh Kushner’s Budding EmpireRead Now

Feb. 24, 2023 11:00 AM PST

When Marc set out to clone the voice of Ariana Grande in January, he didn’t know it would infuriate hordes of his fellow Grande fans.

Marc, who asked to remain anonymous to shield him from further online attacks, wasn’t looking to incite a stan riot. He just wanted to experiment with DiffSVC, an open-source software developed by researchers at The Chinese University of Hong Kong that can replicate real human voices. By training the model with source material from Grande’s song list, Marc was able to make cover songs in her same style and tone.

Marc started out by collecting data of the singer from the internet, grabbing recordings of her voice from a capella tracks, some directly uploaded to YouTube by Grande and others placed there by her fans. He also pulled from high-quality Dolby Atmos tracks, which are designed to make sound seem more three-dimensional. He ended up with 33 minutes of audio, which he and a friend chopped up into 14-second audio files and threw into DiffSVC.

Exclusive apple media/telecom
Apple Hires Ad Executive for Apple TV+, a Sign of Apple’s Video Ad Ambitions
By Sahil Patel · Feb. 24, 2023 11:28 AM PST
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg.
Apple has hired Lauren Fry, a TV and digital video advertising executive, to help build a video advertising business for its Apple TV+ streaming service, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The move signals Apple's ambitions to give the streaming service more revenue to pay for a wider array of programming. Apple TV+ doesn’t have an ad-supported tier...
Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc Exits
By Martin Peers · Feb. 24, 2023
Justice Department Accuses Google of Deleting Sensitive Chats
By Wayne Ma · Feb. 24, 2023
European Commission Bans Use of TikTok on Staff Devices
By Juro Osawa · Feb. 23, 2023
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller.
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 72-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff at the company's 2022 Code Conference. Photo by Getty Images.
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media’s Bankoff is Battered but Standing. What’s Next?
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.