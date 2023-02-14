The YouTuber Making $1 Million Selling Notion ‘Templates’

Influencers who dish out tips on improving daily routines—from early morning pilates to swilling trendy health drink Athletic Greens—are increasing in popularity. Among these, Denver-based Thomas Frank has carved out a lucrative niche: selling customized set-ups for people using Notion, the note-taking and list-making app.

Frank, 31, said last year he earned more than $1 million selling Notion templates, or shortcuts to customizing Notion for particular goals or professions. Frank’s templates include the $99 “creator’s companion base,” which includes a design to help creators organize their scripts, manage projects and sponsors, and track performance.

He also gives tutorials on how creators can build a portfolio of their work from scratch, how to track YouTube statistics and how to build a database using the service. He has 2.8 million followers on YouTube.