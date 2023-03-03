The 6-second video (caption: “When dad gets the #boxball for Christmas”) seems like standard TikTok fare. Posted on December 26, it features a white-haired man in glasses punching at a red ball. The ball is attached to the man’s forehead by a bungee cord. The man keeps trying to jab the target, but like a cat pawing at a laser beam, he keeps whiffing. Then, after 4 or 5 seconds, it dawns on you who “dad” actually is: Is that…Microsoft founder Bill Gates?

“Boxball Bill,” which has now been viewed 8.3 million times, was indeed posted by Phoebe Gates, the youngest of Bill and Melinda French Gates’ three children. The 20-year-old Stanford sophomore has been posting on social media multiple times a week since last June, amassing a solid audience, with 64,000 followers on TikTok and 193,000 on Instagram.