Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami

This is “Show Us Everything,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.

When Lucy Guo told me she ran a 4:50 mile, I knew we were about to have very different experiences at Barry’s Bootcamp. It was a little after 8 a.m. when a black van dropped Guo off at Barry’s, the favored workout studio of Miami Beach tech moguls. To me, this was far too early in the morning to be in a red-lit room vibrating with the bass of ABBA remixes. But Guo, the founder of creator-economy startup Passes and co-founder of Scale AI, was graciously letting me shadow her on a “regular” weekday. And so into the gym we went.

Let me paint you a picture of Guo’s fitness level: For the weights portion of the class, she hefted two 40-pound barbells, the same as the most ripped men in the class and triple what I was capable of lifting. For the treadmill section, the instructor commanded the room to run as fast as 13 mph. Guo ratcheted her speed up to 20 mph, blond-streaked hair bouncing freely the whole time. (I don’t think I could run 20 mph if an ax murderer was chasing me.)

Her speed was only matched by that of Founders Fund investor Keith Rabois, her daily workout buddy, who was running, shirtless, on the treadmill next to her. I later asked Rabois what it’s like to sprint each morning alongside Guo. He told me she’ll show up the morning after an all-night rave, festival bracelets still on her wrist, “and she’ll outrun every single person in class.”