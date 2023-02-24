Here’s something you don’t hear every day: “I'm a little bit jealous of my friends who are working inside government.”

Such is the rosy outlook of Luther Lowe, the 40-year-old senior vice president for public policy at Yelp, as he assesses the state of antitrust reform in Washington these days. Speaking over Zoom the morning after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7, Lowe was ebullient if not triumphant about the capital’s recent turn against big tech.

“If you would have told people four years ago that Lina Khan was going to be chair of the [Federal Trade Commission] and that last night the president, for the first time in 43 years, would use the word ‘antitrust’ in the State of the Union—I mean, I think the Overton window has shifted,” Lowe said.