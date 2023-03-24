Good Eggs Cuts Its Valuation 94% in Lifeline Financing as More Startups Get DesperateRead More

Art by Jesús Escudero
March 24, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

On Monday, David Garner rose at 5 a.m. to sign the final documents required to finish setting up an account for his startup at JPMorgan Chase, following a two-week ordeal that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Garner’s Seattle-based startup—CalmWave, which develops software for hospital intensive care units—had moved its money out of SVB to First Republic Bank. When startups also began fleeing that bank over concerns about its stability, CalmWave again moved its cash, this time to Chase.

And then, for Garner and his team, it was back to business as usual. They arranged meetings, wrote papers and drafted patent applications. “It happened and disappeared so quickly,” said Index Ventures partner Mike Volpi, an investor in a wide array of companies including Sonos, Blue Bottle Coffee and Confluent. “I don’t think it has a materially impactful long-term effect other than us being more careful with cash management.”

That was a different sentiment than the one coursing through CEO chats and the boardrooms of venture capital firms just a week ago. Founders and investors initially worried a cataclysmic meltdown in the banking sector might vaporize their cash, but even after it became clear a federal rescue would prevent that worst-case scenario, dread lingered. Would PTSD from the crisis distract startups from their business priorities? Would their customers head for the hills?

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
startups economy
‘This Is Going to Be a Blip’: Investors, Founders Move On After Bank Crisis
By Kate Clark · March 24, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Art by Jesús Escudero
On Monday, David Garner rose at 5 a.m. to sign the final documents required to finish setting up an account for his startup at JPMorgan Chase, following a two-week ordeal that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Garner’s Seattle-based startup—CalmWave, which develops software for hospital intensive care units—had moved its money out of SVB to First Republic Bank....
Latest Briefs
 
Heated Reaction in China to TikTok CEO’s U.S. Testimony
By Shai Oster · March 23, 2023
Utah Passes Bills to Restrict Minors’ Social Media Use
By Juro Osawa · March 23, 2023
U.S. Prosecutors Charge Do Kwon with Fraud after Arrest in Montenegro
By Aidan Ryan · March 23, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Sarah Nagy gives a demo of her startup, Seek.ai, at an AI event at the San Francisco Wine Society in January. Photography by Laura Morton
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
By Arielle Pardes
Not even a banking crisis could chill the fever sweeping San Francisco. Last Wednesday, as the tech industry recoiled from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a party was scheduled at the offices of Maverick Ventures in an old army hospital in the Presidio.
Cover art and portraits by Clark Miller
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
By Abram Brown, Annie Goldsmith, Margaux MacColl, Arielle Pardes, Nick Wingfield and Kaya Yurieff
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last August. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
By Becky Peterson
A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi investment firm are planning to invest in a multibillion-dollar funding round for SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, according to people familiar with the investor discussions.
Clockwise from top left: Julie Bornstein, Esther Crawford, Mark Hammond, Max Cutler, Kağan Sümer. Photos via Julie Bernstein, Robert Cowherd, Microsoft, Wikimedia and Kağan Sümer.
Free Agents startups
On the Market: The Founders Who Joined Microsoft, Spotify, Coinbase and Twitter
By The Information Staff
Call them acqui-fires. Several founders who took positions at the bigger tech companies that bought their startups recently lost their jobs when layoffs rolled through Silicon Valley.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups economy
SVB Is Dead. Long Live SVB.
By Jason Pontin
We all know how it began. It started on March 9, when the run on Silicon Valley Bank made the innovation economy totter and threatened a global financial crisis.
Tonal’s now-shuttered Palo Alto, Calif. retail store. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups
Tonal’s Valuation May Fall 90% in ‘Cram-Down’ Financing
By Maria Heeter
Tonal, a fitness startup with a cadre of celebrity backers, is crunched for cash after failing to find a buyer.