Three Cybersecurity Stocks That Look Cheap

You can tell a company’s stock price has fallen too far when its shareholders resist private equity buyout offers on the grounds that valuations are too depressed for selling. That’s what has happened lately in enterprise software, and it’s a sign that there are bargains to be had for savvy investors.

Two examples: Cybersecurity stocks Okta and CrowdStrike look cheap, particularly given their expected growth rates of 41% and 53% for the 12 months to January. Cybersecurity is also likely to withstand the corporate spending cutbacks underway now, given how vital the sector has become to companies despite economic uncertainties.