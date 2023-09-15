Exclusive: Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI Read more

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPER) office in Sacramento, Calif. Photo by Getty.
Thrive to Raise $300 Million From CalPERS Amid Dry Spell for VCs

Photo: The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPER) office in Sacramento, Calif. Photo by Getty.

Thrive Capital is raising $300 million from California Public Employees' Retirement System, adding a marquee investor at a time when venture investors are finding it harder to raise money, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The addition of CalPERS, which manages $463 billion, marks the pension plan’s first investment in a flagship fund raised by the New York venture capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. Rather than launch a new fund, Thrive is adding the CalPERS investment to its eighth fund launched in early 2022, which raised $2.5 billion for growth investments.

Podcast apple
The Apple Episode (Carbon Neutralish)
By Jessica E. Lessin · Sept. 15, 2023 12:06 PM PDT
This week, we took advantage of Brit and Dave's deep expertise in all things Apple for a fun episode about the company's new products, the state of hardware and how Apple will fare in the AI era. I loved hearing Brit share an anecdote about Steve Jobs. You'll know why when you hear it. And, of course, we got a few good product tips and More or Less debates in there. Here...
ByteDance, CFIUS Reportedly Resume Negotiations
By Erin Woo · Sept. 15, 2023
Instacart Raises Valuation Target to Nearly $10 Billion
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 15, 2023
Flexport Revenue Drop Showed Extent of Freight Slowdown
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt · Sept. 14, 2023
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Exclusive cloud ai
Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWS
By Anissa Gardizy and Aaron Holmes
Last year, Nvidia made an unusual proposal to Amazon Web Services and other cloud providers that have long been the biggest buyers of Nvidia’s specialized artificial intelligence server chips.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By Cory Weinberg
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Paradigm co-founders Fred Ehrsam (left) and Matt Huang (right). Photos via Flickr and AP
Exclusive startups ai
The Paradigm Shift in Crypto That Wasn’t
By Aidan Ryan
Earlier this year, as some of the less die-hard crypto investors and entrepreneurs began distancing themselves from that turbulent sector, Paradigm—one of the largest venture firms specializing in crypto—also seemed to wobble.