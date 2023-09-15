Thrive to Raise $300 Million From CalPERS Amid Dry Spell for VCs

Thrive Capital is raising $300 million from California Public Employees' Retirement System, adding a marquee investor at a time when venture investors are finding it harder to raise money, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The addition of CalPERS, which manages $463 billion, marks the pension plan’s first investment in a flagship fund raised by the New York venture capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. Rather than launch a new fund, Thrive is adding the CalPERS investment to its eighth fund launched in early 2022, which raised $2.5 billion for growth investments.