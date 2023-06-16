Tiger Global Raises $2.7 Billion, 55% Less Than Target Set Last Fall

The End of MegafundsRead more

Tiger Global Management, a New York-based investment firm that became a symbol of the recent startup funding boom and bust, has raised $2.7 billion, according to a pair of securities filings it filed on Friday. Taken together, the capital is 55% less than the $6 billion goal it set for the new fund as of last fall and is 79% less than the prior investment fund it raised early last year.

The firm continues to raise more capital, said a person with knowledge of the matter. The development comes the same week that two other key “megafunds,” Insight Partners and TCV, either set lower targets for their next fund or raised significantly less than they planned as valuations of mature startups have fallen and investors soured on many of them, The Information reported.

Illustration by Laurent Hrybyk
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Why Shopify Ditched Its Amazon-Like Delivery Dreams
By Theo Wayt and Ann Gehan
When Shopify last month announced the sale of its delivery operation, it was an abrupt reversal of a strategy to compete with Amazon it had spent four years and billions of dollars developing.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive amazon
AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Photo via YouTube/Google for Startups.
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
Image via Getty
Exclusive asia venture capital
U.S. Investors Are Bailing Out of China Funds
By Juro Osawa
Sequoia Capital’s decision this week to split off its China operations showed the impact of growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Photo by Getty
Dealmaker venture capital
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.