Tiger Global Raises $2.7 Billion, 55% Less Than Target Set Last Fall

Tiger Global Management, a New York-based investment firm that became a symbol of the recent startup funding boom and bust, has raised $2.7 billion, according to a pair of securities filings it filed on Friday. Taken together, the capital is 55% less than the $6 billion goal it set for the new fund as of last fall and is 79% less than the prior investment fund it raised early last year.

The firm continues to raise more capital, said a person with knowledge of the matter. The development comes the same week that two other key “megafunds,” Insight Partners and TCV, either set lower targets for their next fund or raised significantly less than they planned as valuations of mature startups have fallen and investors soured on many of them, The Information reported.