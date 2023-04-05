Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift

Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAIRead More

Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed. But in recent months, the New York–based investment firm has been looking to dump some of those VC fund stakes.

The firm has been working with banks to sell some of its VC fund investments to firms that specialize in the secondary market for private tech stocks and venture funds, according to a person with direct knowledge and two others who were briefed about it. Tiger partners last year committed at least $80 million to the VC funds, one of these people said, including Better Tomorrow Ventures, Chapter One Ventures and Moxxie Ventures.

