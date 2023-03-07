TikTok Asks Creators to Help Win Over Lawmakers

TikTok sent a message to some creators this week inviting them to join top company executives in Washington D.C. in late March as the ByteDance-owned company continues to fight calls for a ban of the app in the U.S.

The trip would include “standing side by side with creators and the TikTok team at the U.S. Capital” to show TikTok’s positive impact, according to a message reviewed by The Information. “Your story is the embodiment of what someone can achieve when their talent and creativity is shared on TikTok.”