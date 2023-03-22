TikTok is one of the most popular entertainment services in the U.S., used monthly by nearly half of the population. Yet as the app battles for its life, it has remarkably few allies to provide support. Even those that directly benefit from TikTok, such as music labels and creators, have mixed feelings about TikTok, largely because they say it doesn’t pay its partners enough.

That’s left a motley collection of TikTok friends to stump for the ByteDance-owned app as its CEO, Shou Zi Chew, readies for a contentious Congressional hearing Thursday. These include a handful of vocal Democrats, including a TikTok-savvy U.S. representative from New York, as well as Colorado’s governor, the American Civil Liberties Union, creators such as math teacher Deirdre Kelly and a host of small business owners.

Companies with an interest in TikTok’s future success, such as shareholder Sequoia Capital and data partner Oracle, are keeping a far lower profile.