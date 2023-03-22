OpenAI and Microsoft Are Partners, Until They Vie for the Same Customers Read More

U.S. Representative Jamaal Bowman, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Governor Jared Polis. Background: TikTokers Naomi Hearts (@naomiheartsxo), Kristine Thompson (@trendycurvy), Duncan Joseph (@duncanyounot) and Grace Amaku (@grace_africa). Photos via Bloomberg, Getty and TikTok. Collage by Shane Burke.
March 22, 2023 10:55 AM PDT

TikTok is one of the most popular entertainment services in the U.S., used monthly by nearly half of the population. Yet as the app battles for its life, it has remarkably few allies to provide support. Even those that directly benefit from TikTok, such as music labels and creators, have mixed feelings about TikTok, largely because they say it doesn’t pay its partners enough.

That’s left a motley collection of TikTok friends to stump for the ByteDance-owned app as its CEO, Shou Zi Chew, readies for a contentious Congressional hearing Thursday. These include a handful of vocal Democrats, including a TikTok-savvy U.S. representative from New York, as well as Colorado’s governor, the American Civil Liberties Union, creators such as math teacher Deirdre Kelly and a host of small business owners.

Companies with an interest in TikTok’s future success, such as shareholder Sequoia Capital and data partner Oracle, are keeping a far lower profile.

Crypto Global crypto
The Best and Worst Time for Coinbase
By Aidan Ryan · March 22, 2023 1:00 PM PDT
Brian Armstrong, chairman and chief executive officer of Coinbase Global Inc., during an interview in New York, US, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Bitcoin has been on a tear in recent days following the collapse of banks including crypto-friendly Silvergate and Signature. Crypto bulls take the bitcoin rally as a sign investors are seeking a safe haven in crypto, while skeptics are pointing out the gains likely have more to do with macro trends like inflation and interest rates. Regardless, the rally is good for Coinbase, since higher...
Virgin Orbit Nears $200 Million Funding Deal
By Becky Peterson · March 22, 2023
Amazon Tests Palm-Scanning Technology at Panera Bread
By Theo Wayt · March 22, 2023
Toyota Phases Out Amazon Alexa in Vehicles, Explores ChatGPT
By Theo Wayt · March 22, 2023
Sarah Nagy gives a demo of her startup, Seek.ai, at an AI event at the San Francisco Wine Society in January. Photography by Laura Morton
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
By Arielle Pardes
Not even a banking crisis could chill the fever sweeping San Francisco. Last Wednesday, as the tech industry recoiled from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a party was scheduled at the offices of Maverick Ventures in an old army hospital in the Presidio.
Cover art and portraits by Clark Miller
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
By Abram Brown, Annie Goldsmith, Margaux MacColl, Arielle Pardes, Nick Wingfield and Kaya Yurieff
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups economy
SVB Is Dead. Long Live SVB.
By Jason Pontin
We all know how it began. It started on March 9, when the run on Silicon Valley Bank made the innovation economy totter and threatened a global financial crisis.
A pedestrian passes a Silicon Valley Bank branch in San Francisco, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Photo by AP.
Exclusive startups venture capital
SVB’s $9.5 Billion Venture Unit Included Large Investments in Andreessen, Sequoia, Documents Show
By Kate Clark
As potential buyers circle the remnants of Silicon Valley Bank and its affiliates, one asset could be particularly appealing: the company’s venture capital arm.
Clockwise from top left: Julie Bornstein, Esther Crawford, Mark Hammond, Max Cutler, Kağan Sümer. Photos via Julie Bernstein, Robert Cowherd, Microsoft, Wikimedia and Kağan Sümer.
Free Agents startups
On the Market: The Founders Who Joined Microsoft, Spotify, Coinbase and Twitter
By The Information Staff
Call them acqui-fires. Several founders who took positions at the bigger tech companies that bought their startups recently lost their jobs when layoffs rolled through Silicon Valley.
Tonal’s now-shuttered Palo Alto, Calif. retail store. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups
Tonal’s Valuation May Fall 90% in ‘Cram-Down’ Financing
By Maria Heeter
Tonal, a fitness startup with a cadre of celebrity backers, is crunched for cash after failing to find a buyer.