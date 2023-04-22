TikTok, Generative AI and Startup Failure: Creator Summit Takeaways

It’s hard to overstate how much TikTok is still driving much of the conversation around the creator economy. From questions about whether the ByteDance-owned video app can make a success of live shopping, to how much YouTube and Instagram would benefit from a U.S. government ban of TikTok, the app was a recurring topic at The Information’s Creator Economy Summit on Thursday.

Of course, the creators, startup leaders and investors gathered in Los Angeles also had other subjects on their mind. Startups such as Descript, which uses generative artificial intelligence to shortcut the laborious video-editing process, are trying to immunize themselves from looming big tech competition. And venture capitalists such as Ben Mathews are predicting a wave of failures among creator economy startups as they run out of cash. These are some of the highlights from several of the interviews at our Creator Economy Summit.