TikTok Inks U.S. Warehouse Partnerships in Bid to Rival Amazon and Temu

TikTok has signed logistics deals to ensure that the products people buy on its app arrive smoothly at their front doors—a key part of the video app’s efforts to transform itself into a shopping destination.

It’s currently testing the fulfillment services with U.S. sellers, a person familiar with the matter said. TikTok is partnering with outside logistics firms that lease and operate warehouses to store inventory and to pack and ship orders for sellers, rather than building its own network of warehouses. Its approach contrasts with those of competitors like Amazon, which has spent tens of billions building its own logistics network over more than two decades.