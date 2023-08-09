TikTok Is Amid an Overhaul

Part of the fun of business reporting is reading between the lines. When you follow a company or industry closely, eventually you pick up on very subtle shifts. And often those lead to even bigger ones.

That’s happening at TikTok right now. The company has swung hard from being a little languid and consumed by political pressures to overhauling the business.

Today, Erin broke the news of a significant shake-up. Two new commerce heads are in and one old head is out. This is on top of the late June arrival of Zenia Mucha to run brand and communications and the departure of chief operating officer V Pappas.