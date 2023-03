I’m getting a lot more texts about whether I think TikTok will be banned following CEO Shou Zi Chew’s Congressional hearing last week.

The growing possibility is starting to spook creators and businesses who use the short-form video app. Golin, a major PR firm that hires creators on behalf of brand clients, asked some clients to hold off on signing sponsorship agreements related to TikTok campaigns in light of Chew’s hearing and a potential TikTok ban, I reported late Friday.