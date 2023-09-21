To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip SupplierRead more

Photo via Getty
Exclusive
e-commerce

TikTok Plans Seattle Beachhead for Shopping Expansion

Photo: Photo via Getty

As TikTok seeks to compete with Amazon, it’s planting a flag in the e-commerce giant’s backyard.

The video app company is using the Seattle area as the base for an aggressive expansion into online shopping, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. TikTok is offering existing employees in other TikTok offices, such as Los Angeles and New York City, a relocation package worth tens of thousands of dollars, the people said. It’s requiring all new U.S. e-commerce hires to be based there, according to two of the people. Senior leaders such as Bob Kang, the top shopping executive at TikTok-parent ByteDance, have been spending more time in the Seattle area.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive e-commerce
TikTok Plans Seattle Beachhead for Shopping Expansion
By Erin Woo · Sept. 21, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Photo via Getty
As TikTok seeks to compete with Amazon, it’s planting a flag in the e-commerce giant’s backyard. The video app company is using the Seattle area as the base for an aggressive expansion into online shopping, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. TikTok is offering existing employees in other TikTok offices, such as Los Angeles and New York City, a relocation...
Latest Briefs
 
Instacart Shares Lose Nearly All IPO Gains
By Laura Mandaro · Sept. 20, 2023
Klaviyo Shares Rise 9% in Public Debut
By Ann Gehan · Sept. 20, 2023
Apple, Goldman Scuttled Stock-Trading App
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · Sept. 20, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
OpenAI's Greg Brockman (left) and Google's Demis Hassabis (right). Photos by Getty.
AI Agenda google ai
OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM
By Jon Victor
As fall approaches, Google and OpenAI are locked in a good ol’ fashioned software race, aiming to launch the next generation of large-language models: multimodal.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
Paradigm co-founders Fred Ehrsam (left) and Matt Huang (right). Photos via Flickr and AP
Exclusive startups ai
The Paradigm Shift in Crypto That Wasn’t
By Aidan Ryan
Earlier this year, as some of the less die-hard crypto investors and entrepreneurs began distancing themselves from that turbulent sector, Paradigm—one of the largest venture firms specializing in crypto—also seemed to wobble.
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo
By Rachel Graf
Orlando Bravo may be the face of Thoma Bravo, but he’s not the only one calling the shots. The hard-charging, helicopter-riding managing partner has become the most recognizable person at the software-focused private equity firm.
Gigafund co-founders Luke Nosek and Stephen Oskoui. Art by Clark Miller; Oskoui photo courtesy Gigafund.
The Big Read space entertainment
The Elon Musk Investors With Dreams of a New Social Order
By Julia Black
In February 2021, a Mormon film producer named Jeffrey Harmon returned home to Provo, Utah, raving about an exclusive gathering he’d just attended in Austin, Tex.