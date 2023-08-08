TikTok Replaces Top Shopping Executive With Retail Veterans

TikTok has hired two retail veterans who worked at Amazon and Meta Platforms to help oversee its ambitious push to build a giant U.S. ecommerce business. At the same time, TikTok’s U.S. ecommerce general manager, Sandie Hawkins, is leaving the company, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The shakeup comes as TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew is trying to build a big TikTok ecommerce business, including through the launch of a service called Shop, which lets people buy things in the TikTok app. The company has been building out its own supply chain and fulfillment operations with logistics partners and gearing up to sell its own products, as well as recruiting brands to sell through the app.