TikTok Shifts Into Damage Control Mode

TikTok and some companies that work with the popular app have shifted into damage control mode after a rancorous Congressional grilling of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew failed to allay lawmakers’ concerns that its Chinese parent, ByteDance, poses a national security risk.

Golin, a major public relations firm that hires creators on behalf of brand clients, on Friday asked some clients to hold off on signing sponsorship deal agreements related to TikTok campaigns in light of Chew’s hearing and a potential TikTok ban, according to a message reviewed by The Information. In the message, Golin said it’s having broader conversations about possible backup plans in case a ban goes through. Golin did not provide a comment to The Information.

Meanwhile, TikTok staff reached out to advertisers on Friday to repeat Chew’s main talking points from the testimony, according to an email seen by The Information. The email included a note from Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s U.S. head of sales, who also told clients it’s “actively correcting” misinformation about TikTok.