The cost of TikTok’s online shopping expansion in the U.S. is beginning to add up.

TikTok Shop, the app’s nascent shopping service, is expected to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The loss reflects TikTok’s heavy investment in hiring, building a delivery network and subsidizing merchants that offer double-digit–percentage discounts and free shipping.