TikTok Shop, Twitch + AI, Ty Haney: Summit Highlights

We’re hosting hundreds of attendees at The Information’s Creator Economy Summit and the conversations are flying. Here are some of the highlights so far.

Marni Levine, who leads TikTok Shop’s U.S. operations for small and medium businesses, said the app doesn’t plan to reduce e-commerce content in its powerful For You tab, despite complaints from some users that they’re seeing too much of it. Levine also said it’s planning to bring more book publishers into its e-commerce business, capitalizing on the success of #BookTok, and she highlighted the platform’s work with bigger brands like Estée Lauder and Mattel. (See our full story here)

Mike Minton, chief monetization officer of Twitch, said that Twitch parent Amazon is testing using content from the live streaming platform to train its AI models. Asked if Twitch was considering AI services such as generating short clips from live streams and developing chatbots for communities on the platform, Minton said, “all of the above” could be likely, but declined to say how soon more AI features would arrive.