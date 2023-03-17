Join us on Tuesday for a live video summit with former Treasury Secretary Larry SummersJoin Us

A sign outside TikTok's offices in Culver City, Calif. this week. Photo by Getty.
TikTok Tries to Allay Advertisers’ Concerns as U.S. Ban Threat Looms

Photo: A sign outside TikTok's offices in Culver City, Calif. this week. Photo by Getty.

No matter what happens in Washington, TikTok needs to keep advertisers spending money on the app. The latest threat of a ban, made recently by the Biden administration, has prompted marketers to consider their alternatives, ad executives say.

TikTok has been taking steps to reassure the ad industry, including convening a closed-door meeting with advertisers in New York last month where executives, including data security manager Andy Bonillo, explained how they planned to resolve the government’s national security concerns. The meeting didn’t completely win over some attendees, said two people who were there.

Coinbase Exploring Overseas Derivatives Trading Platform
By Akash Pasricha · March 17, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Parent, SVB Financial, Files for Bankruptcy
By Nate Becker · March 17, 2023
U.S. to Investigate ByteDance Surveillance of Journalists
By Shai Oster · March 17, 2023
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo of Kopit Levien by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The News Business Is in Crisis—but Not The New York Times Co.
By Abram Brown
Meredith Kopit Levien exists in a perpetual yo-yo motion. Most weeks, the CEO of The New York Times Co.