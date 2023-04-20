TikTok U.S. Shopping Chief: Open to Big Retail Partnerships to Fill Shopping Aims

TikTok has ambitions to transform its app into a U.S. shopping destination and is open to working with big retail partners including Walmart to make that happen, according to TikTok’s head shopping executive in the U.S.

“If anyone from Walmart is here, come talk to me,” Sandie Hawkins, TikTok’s general manager of U.S. e-commerce, said at The Information’s Creator Economy Summit, getting laughter in response.

Hawkins said the company has been focused on partnering with brands and creators to jump-start its Shop service, which allows people to make purchases in the app. After the panel, she told The Information that she would be open to working with Walmart as one of those partners. TikTok is also piloting an affiliate program in the U.S., in which creators can partner with brands to get a cut of TikTok Shop sales.